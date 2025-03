In store spending in Donegal was up 9% in February.

According to the latest AIB Spend Trend, as expected, January 24th, the day Storm Éowyn hit the country was the lowest spend day of the year in the county so far this year.

There was a similar picture across the country, as spending was down 38% during the storm.

However, Adrian Moynihan, Head of Consumer at AIB says transactions did pick up in the aftermath: