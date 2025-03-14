Almost €20 million spent on URDF projects in Letterkenny

Almost €20 million euro has been allocated to projects in Letterkenny so far under the first two phases of the Urban Regeneration and Redevelopment Fund.

A further €4 million will be allocated under the third phase according to figures provided to Cllr Gerry McMonagle this week.

Under the first URDF call, €330,000 was allocated towards the preparation of the Letterkenny Regeneration Strategy.

€1.5million was set aside for strategic land acquisition including site enabling works, while under the Public realm programme, €1 million was allocated to the first phase of the LK Green Connect project.

In each case, 75% of the money is coming from the URDF, with the rest coming from the council’s own resources.

Under the second call, €1 million was set aside for the re-imagined Market Square project, €10 million for the Cathedral Quarter Park, and €3.9 million for the revival of the old Courthouse.

€1.7m went towards enabling a Regional Transport Hub, €1 million towards enabling Renewal on Lower Main Street, and €1.7 million towards enabling phase 2 of LK Green Connect.

Again, 75% of the funding is coming through URDF.