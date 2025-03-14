Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost €20 million spent on URDF projects in Letterkenny

Almost €20 million euro has been allocated to projects in Letterkenny so far under the first two phases of the Urban Regeneration and Redevelopment Fund.

A further €4 million will be allocated under the third phase according to figures provided to Cllr Gerry McMonagle this week.

Under the first URDF call, €330,000 was allocated towards the preparation of the Letterkenny Regeneration Strategy.

€1.5million was set aside for strategic land acquisition including site enabling works, while under the Public realm programme, €1 million was allocated to the first phase of the LK Green Connect project.

In each case, 75% of the money is coming from the URDF, with the rest coming from the council’s own resources.

Under the second call, €1 million was set aside for the re-imagined Market Square project, €10 million for the Cathedral Quarter Park, and €3.9 million for the revival of the old Courthouse.

€1.7m went towards enabling a Regional Transport Hub, €1 million towards enabling Renewal on Lower Main Street, and €1.7 million towards enabling phase 2 of LK Green Connect.

Again, 75% of the funding is coming through URDF.

Top Stories

mariawalsh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands North West MEP fears agri-food sector could face US tariffs

14 March 2025
urdf
Top Stories, News

Almost €20 million spent on URDF projects in Letterkenny

14 March 2025
Corky
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC being urged to speedily address issues at Corky Bridge

14 March 2025
money cash budget euro (2)
Audio, News

In store spending in Donegal down 9% in February

14 March 2025
