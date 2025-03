A Buncrana businessman says he and his wife have been the subject of what he termed a malicious social media stunt over the past 48 hours.

Christopher Flanagan says somebody created a fake Planning Notice, stating that he and his wife were seeking planning permission for a mosque on the shore front in Buncrana.

He says the fallout has been disturbing, as many people who have seen this believe it to be real.

Mr Flanagan says the claim is absolutely untrue……..