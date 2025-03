Donegal County Council says an inspection has been carried on the public lighting at the Rathmullan Car Park and beach area, with a number of faults noted.

Cllr Pauric McGarvey had asked that the Roads Department carry out an inspection, and have the dangerous and missing lights replaced and repaired.

Officials say the faults have been logged on the Public Lighting Fault reporting site, and the necessary repairs are included in the contractors works programme.