Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Deputy First Minister fears NI may get caught up in US – EU tariff war

Stormont’s Deputy First Minister says she’s doesn’t want Northern Ireland to get caught up in a potential tariff war between the US and EU – because of post-Brexit rules.

Speaking from Washington DC, Emma Little Pengelly says Northern Ireland’s circumstances need to be considered………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire service
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway following Raphoe fire

14 March 2025
FAKE APPlication
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana businessman says fake mosque planning notice is a malicious social media stunt

14 March 2025
traffic lights - different focus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny road works should be carried out at weekends – Devine

14 March 2025
Emma Little Pengelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister fears NI may get caught up in US – EU tariff war

14 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fire service
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway following Raphoe fire

14 March 2025
FAKE APPlication
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana businessman says fake mosque planning notice is a malicious social media stunt

14 March 2025
traffic lights - different focus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny road works should be carried out at weekends – Devine

14 March 2025
Emma Little Pengelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister fears NI may get caught up in US – EU tariff war

14 March 2025
News

Water disruptions today in the vicinity of Quigleys Point

14 March 2025
Rathmullan
Top Stories, News

Defective lights at Rathmullan Car Park to be repaired

14 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube