Derry campaigner says emigrants should have a vote in October’s Presidential Election

Not allowing Irish emigrants to vote in the upcoming Presidential election “deprives citizens of their right to be heard.”

That’s according to a voting rights campaign group, which is calling for the over 1 million Irish emigrants living abroad to get to cast their vote this Autumn.

The most recent IDEA global democracy report found 88 countries and territories allow its citizens overseas to participate in presidential elections.

Derry woman Emma de Souza, Spokesperson for VotingRights.ie, says Ireland should join them……………..