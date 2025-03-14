Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry campaigner says emigrants should have a vote in October’s Presidential Election

Not allowing Irish emigrants to vote in the upcoming Presidential election “deprives citizens of their right to be heard.”

That’s according to a voting rights campaign group, which is calling for the over 1 million Irish emigrants living abroad to get to cast their vote this Autumn.

The most recent IDEA global democracy report found 88 countries and territories allow its citizens overseas to participate in presidential elections.

Derry woman Emma de Souza, Spokesperson for VotingRights.ie, says Ireland should join them……………..

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2025
emmadesouza
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry campaigner says emigrants should have a vote in October’s Presidential Election

14 March 2025
russia-nizhny-novgorod-september-2014-600nw-1668304120
News, Top Stories

New asylum seeker accommodation centres may not open in Donegal due to ‘local and political feedback’

14 March 2025
McLaughlin
News

Friends and family of Danielle McLaughlin entering ‘new unknown chapter’

14 March 2025
