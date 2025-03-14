Finn Harps beaten at home to Cobh

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A Patrick Ferry goal after just 7 minutes gave Harps the lead, but Sam Bells brought the home side level just before the half-hour mark.

Brian Murphy converted a contentiously awarded penalty 10 minutes from time to make it 2-1, which means Darren Murphy’s side are still awaiting their first win of the campaign.

Diarmuid Doherty was there for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division results, leaders Dundalk were 3-1 away winners in Bray, Wexford won 1-0 away to Treaty United and Athlone had a 2-1 home win over UCD.

In the Premier Division, champions Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Cork, St. Pat’s defeated Bohs 3-0 at home, league-leaders Drogheda were beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers and Galway beat Waterford 1-0.

Derry City travel to the Showgrounds to play Sligo tomorrow evening.