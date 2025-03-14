Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Friends and family of Danielle McLaughlin entering ‘new unknown chapter’

On the eighth anniversary of her murder, the family and friends of Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin say they are entering a new unknown chapter.

31 year old Vikat Bhagat was last month sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of the 28 year old in Goa, India in March 2017.

The friends and family of Danielle McLaughlin say they are numb and unsure how to feel since the sentencing of Vikat Bhagat as a new unknown chapter has finally begun.

It is eight years since the 28 year old was raped and murdered in India.

In a statement, her loved ones say they will never forget what Bhagat put them through.

They say despite him being found guilty, it will never bring Danielle home and they will never have a future that includes her.

The friends and family of the Buncrana woman say travelling to India for the trial was a poignant trip and they wanted to make sure the accused knew how loved she was and always will be. They say they are thankful that Bhagat will now be serving his life sentence.

