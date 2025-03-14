HSE say plans are in place to ensure people have access to care over Bank Holiday

The HSE is assuring people in the North West that plans are in place across hospital and community services to ensure patients have access to the care they need over the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday.

They expect attendances at Emergency Departments to be higher than normal over the coming days.

The HSE is reminding people in the North West that over the Bank Holiday Weekend people can access GP out-of-hours services, local pharmacies if required.

Additionally in Donegal, Community Interventions Team offers an extended service from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week.

It’s expected emergency departments will see higher than normal attendances over the coming days and the HSE is asking for the public’s patience during long wait times.

The National Ambulance Service is advising that Bank Holiday weekends also see an increase in call outs and are urging the public to consider all care pathways in advance of contacting them.