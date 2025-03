A Letterkenny councillor has hit out at hedge cutting works which took place on the edual carriageway a week ago last Thursday.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine says the works caused gridlock in Letterkenny, worsening a traffic situation which is already very bad.

Officials say this was vital safety work, requiring specialist traffic management skills, and availability of these crews impacts on the timing when these works can be carried out.

However, Cllr Devine says these issues can be overcome…………