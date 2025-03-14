Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH launches Quality Improvement Plans

Letterkenny University Hospital has launched a number of Quality Improvement Plans aimed at enhancing patient care and experience.

It’s in response to last year’s National Inpatient Experience Programme which found 85% of patients surveyed at hospitals across the country said their experience was good or very good.

One of the initiatives set to be introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital is support for patients with disabilities or long-term conditions, including a campaign to help patients identify staff members and improve communication.

The HSE Health Passport Promotion is also being rolled out at the hospital.

In addition, there will be a focus on promoting education sessions and online modules to enhance staff communication skills along with designing and displaying posters to inform patients about pastoral supports and enhancing the use of patient information booklets and ensuring effective discharge planning.

