Murroe NS, Dunfanaghy extension approved

An extension to Murroe National School, Dunfanaghy has been given the green light.

The Education Minister has today approved the extension which will consist of a new classroom to provide a base for children with Autism.

The school’s Board of Management is now expected to appoint an architect to oversee the planning and tendering process.

Welcoming the news, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher praised the staff and management of the school for their dedication in securing the vital development.