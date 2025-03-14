New asylum seeker accommodation centres may not open in Donegal due to ‘local and political feedback’

New asylum seeker accommodation centres won’t be opened in certain parts of the country, due to “local and political feedback”.

Government documents seen by the Irish Times say several properties in north-inner city Dublin, and hotels in Kerry, Clare, Mayo and Donegal won’t be used by the International Protection Accommodation Service.

Some hotels temporarily used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees will not house IPAS applicants and will revert back for tourism purposes.

More than 18,000 asylum seekers came to Ireland in 2024, and 15,000 are expected this year.