New asylum seeker accommodation centres may not open in Donegal due to ‘local and political feedback’

New asylum seeker accommodation centres won’t be opened in certain parts of the country, due to “local and political feedback”.

Government documents seen by the Irish Times say several properties in north-inner city Dublin, and hotels in Kerry, Clare, Mayo and Donegal won’t be used by the International Protection Accommodation Service.

Some hotels temporarily used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees will not house IPAS applicants and will revert back for tourism purposes.

More than 18,000 asylum seekers came to Ireland in 2024, and 15,000 are expected this year.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2025
emmadesouza
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry campaigner says emigrants should have a vote in October’s Presidential Election

14 March 2025
russia-nizhny-novgorod-september-2014-600nw-1668304120
News, Top Stories

New asylum seeker accommodation centres may not open in Donegal due to ‘local and political feedback’

14 March 2025
McLaughlin
News

Friends and family of Danielle McLaughlin entering ‘new unknown chapter’

14 March 2025
Advertisement

