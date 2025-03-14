Over 16,500 people awaiting inpatient or outpatient appointment at LUH

Over 16,500 people are on a waiting list for an inpatient or outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to figures published today by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, inpatient waiting lists are up 50%.

During the month of February, 2050 patients were waiting on an inpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital. 1,994 of those were adults and 56 children. That figure is up 54% compared to the same period in 2024.

It’s also up 8% compared to figures from January.

Meanwhile, the number of people in need of a outpatient appointment at the hospital is up 11% from January to 14,469. That figure is down almost 2% in comparison to February 2024.

Nationally, there’s been a 7% reduction in the total number of patients waiting over 12 months for an appointment. At the end of February this year, 700,320 patients were on hospital waiting lists.