Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled following serious traffic incident


It has been confirmed that Letterkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been cancelled following a Serious Traffic Incident early in the day.

Two men were seriously injured when they were stuck by a car at Lower Main Street at 3am.

They were conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene, and remains in Garda custody.

In a statement, the organisers of the parade said “It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade following a serious traffic incident that occurred in the town early this morning.

Following consultation with An Garda Síochána and in the interest of public safety, we have made the difficult decision not to proceed with the event. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the incident, we must prioritize the safety and well-being of our community and those attending.

The parade route is directly affected, making it impossible to proceed as planned.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly in preparing for today’s event—our volunteers, participants, local businesses, and supporters. Your dedication and effort do not go unnoticed, and we truly appreciate your commitment to bringing this celebration to life.
We understand this will be disappointing news for many, but we appreciate your understanding and support during this time.

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled following serious traffic incident

17 March 2025
gardai
News, Top Stories

Two men seriously injured in Letterkenny Main Street road traffic incident

17 March 2025
pope francis
News, Audio

Pope says he is facing a ‘period of trial’ as he spends fifth week in hospital

16 March 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Burst water main repairs causing supply disruptions in Annagry

16 March 2025
