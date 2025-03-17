Man arrested for tampering with life rings on Craigavon Bridge

A man has been arrested for tampering with numerous life rings in Derry early this morning.

Police dealt with a male, who had taken the rings on Craigavon Bridge and thrown them into the Foyle.

He was identified and was arrested for public order offences.

Within minutes of this call, Police received a report, concerned for a different person on the Bridge.

The PSNI say the contrast between the calls could not be more stark and the consequences unthinkable, especially if the life ring was needed and not available due to someone else’s inconsideration.