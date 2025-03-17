Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man dies in hospital following Letterkenny collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians, that occurred at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny this morning.

Gardai have confirmed that one of the pedestrians, a man aged in his 60’s who was seriously injured in the collision, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier today.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The second pedestrian, a man also aged in his 60’s, has been airlifted to Galway University Hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday 17th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

