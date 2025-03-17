Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police in Derry appealing for information after vehicle deliberately rammed

Police are appealing for information after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in Derry yesterday evening.

At approximately 6.15pm, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area, when the driver failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit, the driver of the grey coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers.

The suspect vehicle then made off towards the border.

Enquiries are ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann crews mobilised to restore water supply to Clonmany

17 March 2025
life-rings-e1595499887249
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for tampering with life rings on Craigavon Bridge

17 March 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appealing for information after vehicle deliberately rammed

17 March 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in hospital following Letterkenny collision

17 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann crews mobilised to restore water supply to Clonmany

17 March 2025
life-rings-e1595499887249
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for tampering with life rings on Craigavon Bridge

17 March 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appealing for information after vehicle deliberately rammed

17 March 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in hospital following Letterkenny collision

17 March 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled following serious traffic incident

17 March 2025
gardai
News, Top Stories

Two men seriously injured in Letterkenny Main Street road traffic incident

17 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube