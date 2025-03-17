Police in Derry appealing for information after vehicle deliberately rammed

Police are appealing for information after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in Derry yesterday evening.

At approximately 6.15pm, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area, when the driver failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit, the driver of the grey coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers.

The suspect vehicle then made off towards the border.

Enquiries are ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact 101.