Two men seriously injured in Letterkenny Main Street road traffic incident

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians, that occurred at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny this morning, Monday 17th March 2025.

The collision, in which the pedestrians were struck by a car, occurred at approximately 3am.

The two male pedestrians were conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene, and remains in Garda custody.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday 17th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This matter has been referred to GSOC due to an earlier interaction between An Garda Síochána and the driver of this vehicle.

