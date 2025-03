A significant burst on a trunkmain supplying customers from Uisce Éireann’s Inishowen West Meendoran Water Treatment Plant has occurred.

Areas affected by the burst throughout today and into tomorrow include Dunaff, Urris, Gortfad, Clonmany, and Ballyliffin.

In excess of 1,500 properties in the catchment region are affected by this unplanned outage.

The necessary repairs are expected to be completed by midday tomorrow.