Almost 200 people attend vigil in Letterkenny

Almost 200 people attended a vigil on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street at the scene of a collision which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.

The two, both men in their sixties, were struck by a car as they walked home at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning and were rushed to hospital.

Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital later that morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.

A teenager was arrested after the collision, and garda are appealing for information and dash cam footage.