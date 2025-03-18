Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost 200 people attend vigil in Letterkenny

Almost 200 people attended a vigil on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street at the scene of a collision which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.

The two, both men in their sixties, were struck by a car as they walked home at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning and were rushed to hospital.

Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital later that morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.

A teenager was arrested after the collision, and garda are appealing for information and dash cam footage.

lower main street
Top Stories, News

Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

18 March 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Garda numbers falling in almost 25% of stations nationwide

18 March 2025
letterkenny roads
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says money allocated for road projects is “no more than buttons”

18 March 2025
Health Doctor Hospital
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland’s GP crisis not replicated across Europe – Report

18 March 2025
Advertisement

