Garda numbers falling in almost 25% of stations nationwide

Almost a quarter of the country’s Garda stations had fewer gardaí at the end of 2024 than at the start of the year.

An Irish Independent report has found one in ten stations don’t have a designated Garda on hand.

Official figures from the Department of Justice show 129 of the 567 stations across the country recorded a reduction in the number of Gardai assigned to them last year.

Cavan town saw the largest decrease with 31 less Gardai, Ballyshannon was fourth on that list with a fall of 23.

There are six stations in Donegal without an assigned garda, the third highest figure in the country after Cork and Tipperary.

