Gardai renew appeal for information following fatal crash in Letterkenny

A male in his teens arrested in connection with a fatal collision on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Stret has been released without charge. Gardai say files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

Almost 200 people attended a vigil last night at the scene of the collision, which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.

Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Sean Sweeney made this appeal for information…………