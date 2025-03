Gardaí are investigating a theft that occurred at Gortnacart, Ardara between Midnight on Thursday March 6th and 2pm on Tuesday March 11th.

At some point during that time period, a stone rake digger bucket, suitable for use on a JCB, was stolen from that area.

Anybody who comes across a similar item for sale on a second hand basis to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. If anybody can assist the investigation with relevant information, we ask them to contact us also.