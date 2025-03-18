Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says money allocated for road projects is “no more than buttons”

The Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says the money which is being allocated for necessary road projects at the moment is no more than buttons.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the council must meet with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien to discuss the Northern and Southern Relief Roads, and the need for them to proceed in tandem with the Bonagee Link, which comes under the auspices of the Ten 10 project.

Cllr Mc Monagle told members the traffic situation in Letterkenny at the moment is such that no one of those roads will be sufficient on their own to resolve the traffic issues, and all three are vital…