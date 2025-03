A receiver has been appointed to recoup fines from Enoch Burke.

He has been fined almost €80,000 for failing to obey a court order, and repeatedly showing up to Wilsons Hospital School.

Mr Burke continues to be paid by the Department of Education as he awaits an appeal of his dismissal.

A separate order was also granted in court today to freeze Mr Burke’s bank account.

Legal Affairs Editor with the Irish Independent Shane Phelan – outlines what has delayed Mr Burke’s appeal to his dismissal: