Youth assaulted by five others in Burnfoot

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in the middle of Burnfoot Village on Tuesday evening last, March 11th, at approximately 8pm.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show with Michaela Clarke, Garda Sean Sweeney made this appeal for information………….

Community Garda Information Slot – Tuesday, March 18th

18 March 2025
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 March 2025
News

JCB bucket stolen in Ardara

18 March 2025
Audio, News, Top Stories

McCrossan urges Assembly to back the A5 upgrade as the latest legal challenge begins

18 March 2025
