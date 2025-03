Luke McAteer had a fantastic evening’s racing in Dundalk as he found himself in the winners’ circle twice within half an hour.

In the 16:45 race, the Rathmullan jockey rode “Jered Maddox” to victory as a 9/1 shot.

Then, in the 17:15 outing, McAteer was on board “Amemri” who went off at 9/2.

A double on both of the David Marnane trained horses would have given odds of 55/1.