Big turn out to Save Donegal Education Centre Committee meeting last night

The Education Minister appears to have effectively washed her hands off the relocation of the Donegal Education Centre from Donegal Town to Letterkenny.

A packed meeting last evening heard that Minister Helen McEntee has taken the stance, following an assessment, that the decision to close the centre in Donegal Town at the end of this month is a matter for the centre’s board of management.

A campaign has been ongoing for a number of months in a bid to reverse the decision.

Minister McEntee signed off on the business case to allow the relocation go ahead.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s disappointing, despite representations made on behalf of the affected staff members that the Minister is failing to intervene:

The word of the evening in Donegal Town yesterday was ‘transparency’.

Dave Sexton, Industrial Officer with trade union Forsa, says staff have a right to know why the decision was taken to relocate the office to Letterkenny:

In previous statements, Donegal Education Centre management say a comprehensive consultation took place with staff across the county ahead of the decision to relocate services.

