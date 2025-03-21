Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Darren Murphy on Harps’ 5-0 win: “I’m extremely pleased for the players”

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy

Darren Murphy feels his players got their just rewards tonight as Finn Harps thrashed Bray Wanderers 5-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Goals from Max Hutchinson, Gavin Hodgins, Mikey Place, Dara McGuinness and Tony McNamee earned the home team all three points at Finn Park.

It’s Harps’ first win of the campaign and they have now moved up to 8th in the table.

Manager Murphy told Diarmuid Doherty it’s no less than his players deserve for persevering after a difficult start to the season…

 

