Donegal mother says son used as ‘prop’ in funding announcement

A Donegal mother says she feels her son was used as a ‘prop’ by the government for a photo opportunity.

Denise McGahern, mother of nine-year-old Jack, who lives with cerebral palsy, expressed her disappointment following a press conference in Letterkenny a number of months ago.

Jack was invited to the event, which announced over €3 million for paediatric support services in the region.

However, Sinn Féin is now claiming that the promised funding has failed to materialise.

This issue is further compounded by the ongoing lack of disability services for children in Donegal.

Denise maintains that her son is one of many children in the county who desperately need this funding to support their development: