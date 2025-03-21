Eletrical fire shuts down heathrow airport

There’ll be massive disruption to global air travel today.

Heathrow airport has been closed down for today after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the terminal ‘under any circumstances.’

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, and 120 planes were diverted midair.

It’s going to impact a number of flights from Ireland, but will also hit airports here who will have to accommodate diverted planes.

Over 1300 flights were due to land and take off from Heathrow today and former pilot Sean Bell says it shows how fragile the system can be: