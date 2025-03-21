Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Eletrical fire shuts down heathrow airport

There’ll be massive disruption to global air travel today.

Heathrow airport has been closed down for today after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the terminal ‘under any circumstances.’

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, and 120 planes were diverted midair.

It’s going to impact a number of flights from Ireland, but will also hit airports here who will have to accommodate diverted planes.

Over 1300 flights were due to land and take off from Heathrow today and former pilot Sean Bell says it shows how fragile the system can be:

Top Stories

fuel petrol
News

Fuel prices held steady this month

21 March 2025
donegal airport
News

Donegal Airport unaffected by Heathrow closure

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News, Top Stories

Big turn out to Save Donegal Education Centre Committee meeting last night

21 March 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News

Gardaí domestic abuse response sees high dissatisfaction

21 March 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

