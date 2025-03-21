Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Five-goal Finn Harps brush past Bray

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps have picked up their first win of the season as Darren Murphy’s side hammered Bray Wanderers 5-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

First half goals from Max Hutchinson, Gavin Hodgins and a stunning effort from Mikey Place had Harps 3-0 up at the interval, while Callum Costello was sent off for the away side during a lively opening half.

Dara McGuinness added a fourth for the home side just after the break and captain Tony McNamee rounded off the scoring on 63 minutes.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division results, leaders Dundalk were 2-1 winners at home to Longford, Cobh defeated Athlone 2-0, Kerry won 2-1 away to Wexford and UCD still await their first win as they drew 0-0 with Treaty United.

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 21st

21 March 2025
No Barriers
News

No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

21 March 2025
marylou
Audio, News

Sinn Fein hasn’t ruled out running candidate in Presidential election

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News

Teachers across Donegal urged to back campaign opposing relocation of Donegal Education Centre

21 March 2025
Advertisement

