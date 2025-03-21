Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardaí domestic abuse response sees high dissatisfaction


Almost half of people who reported domestic abuse to the Gardaí were dissatisfied with how it was dealt with.

The figure increased to 54% when it came to people who reported in-person at a garda station.

That’s according to a report into the handling by the gardaí of domestic abuse.

The inspectorate found that the Garda Síochána is committed to supporting and protecting victims of domestic abuse with many of its personnel delivering a high quality service, but this was not consistent across the organisation.

It found they did not have an organisational strategy to tackle domestic abuse. It’s domestic abuse intervention policy was found to be outdated and it made limited use of available data to inform its approach.

The Inspectorate recommends that the Garda Síochána improve its service to victims; develop more effective multi-agency working arrangements; be more proactive in disrupting and managing offenders and put in place a dedicated garda domestic abuse strategy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel petrol
News

Fuel prices held steady this month

21 March 2025
donegal airport
News

Donegal Airport unaffected by Heathrow closure

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News, Top Stories

Big turn out to Save Donegal Education Centre Committee meeting last night

21 March 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News

Gardaí domestic abuse response sees high dissatisfaction

21 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fuel petrol
News

Fuel prices held steady this month

21 March 2025
donegal airport
News

Donegal Airport unaffected by Heathrow closure

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News, Top Stories

Big turn out to Save Donegal Education Centre Committee meeting last night

21 March 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News

Gardaí domestic abuse response sees high dissatisfaction

21 March 2025
Airplane
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eletrical fire shuts down heathrow airport

21 March 2025
misssing
Top Stories, News

Police issue two missing person appeals in Derry and Strabane

21 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube