Hurling: Donegal go head-to-head with Derry on Survival Saturday

Donegal Senior Hurling manager Mickey McCann

Donegal and Derry will collide in a high-stakes Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A clash at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

A win or draw for Mickey McCann’s side would see them avoid the drop instead of the Oakleafers, while a win for Derry would almost certainly relegate Donegal to Division 3.

On the slight chance that Kerry would slip up against already relegated Tyrone, a draw would be enough for both north-west teams to survive.

Speaking ahead of what is a crunch tie in Letterkenny, Donegal manager Mickey McCann says “it’s a game we feel we can win”…

 

Highland’s Chris Ashmore and Eugene Organ will be providing live coverage of the game, with throw-in at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

 

