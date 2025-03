Letterkenny University Hospital remains the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) recorded 37 patients waiting for beds this morning.

Of those, 8 were in the Emergency Department and 29 were in hospital wards elsewhere.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded, with 74 patients on trolleys, while Cork University Hospital recorded 49 this morning.