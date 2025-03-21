Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
London bound flights from CODA cancelled as a result of huge fire affecting Heathrow Airport

All London flights from the City of Derry Airport have been cancelled as a result of a huge fire which has closed Heathrow Airport.

The UK’s counter terror police are investigating what caused the blaze at an electricity substation.

It triggered power cuts across west London, and has left travellers stranded all over Europe.

Downing Street says it’s too early to speculate on the cause.

The City of Derry Airport is advising passengers who were due to fly to London to not to travel to the airport but to contact their airline to make alternative arrangements.

All other flights from City of Derry Airport are operating as normal.

 

Top Stories

No Barriers
News

No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

21 March 2025
marylou
Audio, News

Sinn Fein hasn’t ruled out running candidate in Presidential election

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News

Teachers across Donegal urged to back campaign opposing relocation of Donegal Education Centre

21 March 2025
city of derry airport
News

London bound flights from CODA cancelled as a result of huge fire affecting Heathrow Airport

21 March 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

