London bound flights from CODA cancelled as a result of huge fire affecting Heathrow Airport

All London flights from the City of Derry Airport have been cancelled as a result of a huge fire which has closed Heathrow Airport.

The UK’s counter terror police are investigating what caused the blaze at an electricity substation.

It triggered power cuts across west London, and has left travellers stranded all over Europe.

Downing Street says it’s too early to speculate on the cause.

The City of Derry Airport is advising passengers who were due to fly to London to not to travel to the airport but to contact their airline to make alternative arrangements.

All other flights from City of Derry Airport are operating as normal.