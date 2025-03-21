Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

The No Barriers Foundation has welcomed recent discussions regarding the Children’s Disability Service Fund.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail yesterday, spoke of how a Donegal mother felt her son was used as a prop by Government ahead of last year’s local elections.

In June last year, Denise McGahern’s 9 year old son, Jack Donaghey who has Cerebral Palsy was asked to attend an event in Letterkenny with former Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister Charlie McConalogue during which it was announced that an immediate allocation of €3.6m was being made to four organisations in Donegal to provide essential therapies. That funding has never been paid out.

The No Barriers Foundation was one of the four organisations promised the funding.

In a statement this afternoon, they say they welcomed the recent discussion in the Dáil and that they look forward to working with children and families in Donegal to deliver long-awaited and much-needed services.

The No Barriers Foundation says they remain committed to ongoing collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

No Barriers
News

No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

21 March 2025
marylou
Audio, News

Sinn Fein hasn’t ruled out running candidate in Presidential election

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News

Teachers across Donegal urged to back campaign opposing relocation of Donegal Education Centre

21 March 2025
city of derry airport
News

London bound flights from CODA cancelled as a result of huge fire affecting Heathrow Airport

21 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

No Barriers
News

No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

21 March 2025
marylou
Audio, News

Sinn Fein hasn’t ruled out running candidate in Presidential election

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News

Teachers across Donegal urged to back campaign opposing relocation of Donegal Education Centre

21 March 2025
city of derry airport
News

London bound flights from CODA cancelled as a result of huge fire affecting Heathrow Airport

21 March 2025
IPSC
News

IPSC protest march and rally planned for Letterkenny

21 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube