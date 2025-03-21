No Barriers Foundation welcomes recent discussions on Children’s Disability Service Fund

The No Barriers Foundation has welcomed recent discussions regarding the Children’s Disability Service Fund.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail yesterday, spoke of how a Donegal mother felt her son was used as a prop by Government ahead of last year’s local elections.

In June last year, Denise McGahern’s 9 year old son, Jack Donaghey who has Cerebral Palsy was asked to attend an event in Letterkenny with former Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister Charlie McConalogue during which it was announced that an immediate allocation of €3.6m was being made to four organisations in Donegal to provide essential therapies. That funding has never been paid out.

The No Barriers Foundation was one of the four organisations promised the funding.

In a statement this afternoon, they say they welcomed the recent discussion in the Dáil and that they look forward to working with children and families in Donegal to deliver long-awaited and much-needed services.

The No Barriers Foundation says they remain committed to ongoing collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.