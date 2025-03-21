Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police issue two missing person appeals in Derry and Strabane

Police in Derry and Strabane have made two seperate appeals for information in relation to two missing men.

Lemar Manson Mc Brien, aged 21, has been missing since Thursday, 13 March.

He was last seen in the John Street area of Derry city centre.

Lemar is of slim build and approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Meanwhile, Alan McFarland is missing from the Strabane area. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with grey, balding hair and is clean-shaven.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing persons is asked to contact the police on 101.

Top Stories

fuel petrol
News

Fuel prices held steady this month

21 March 2025
donegal airport
News

Donegal Airport unaffected by Heathrow closure

21 March 2025
IMG_8230
Audio, News, Top Stories

Big turn out to Save Donegal Education Centre Committee meeting last night

21 March 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News

Gardaí domestic abuse response sees high dissatisfaction

21 March 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

