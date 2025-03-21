Police issue two missing person appeals in Derry and Strabane

Police in Derry and Strabane have made two seperate appeals for information in relation to two missing men.

Lemar Manson Mc Brien, aged 21, has been missing since Thursday, 13 March.

He was last seen in the John Street area of Derry city centre.

Lemar is of slim build and approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Meanwhile, Alan McFarland is missing from the Strabane area. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with grey, balding hair and is clean-shaven.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing persons is asked to contact the police on 101.