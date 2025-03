Sinn Fein says it hasn’t ruled out the prospect of running a candidate in this year’s Presidential election.

Hopeful candidates would need the backing of 20 Oireachtas members or the support of four local authorities to get on the ballot.

Micheal D Higgins ends his second term later this year, with the election for his successor to take place by November 11th.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald, ruled herself out of being a candidate: