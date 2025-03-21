Tanaiste to raise need for new Scoil Mhuire NS, Milford building with Education Minister

The Tanaiste has confirmed that he will raise the need for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire NS, Milford with the Education Minister.

A new school is desperately needed as the current building is in a serious state of deterioration with children being taught in corridors and store rooms.

There’s also grave concerns over the location of the school.

Prior to last year’s general election it was confirmed that an inspection of the school would be carried and it was anticipated that would lead to the delivery of a new school.

In the Dail, Donegal Deputy Padriag MacLochlainn urged Simon Harris to follow through on that commitment: