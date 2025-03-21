Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Teachers across Donegal urged to back campaign opposing relocation of Donegal Education Centre

Teachers across Donegal are being urged to row in behind a campaign opposing the relocation of the Donegal Education Centre from Donegal Town to Letterkenny.

A meeting last night was told that Education Minister Helen McEntee has effectively wiped her hands off the situation, stating that the decision is ultimately a matter for the centre’s board of management.

Despite the Donegal Education Centre management saying a comprehensive consultation has taken place with staff across the county, staff claim they have not been consulted with.

The Donegal Education Centre is hosting its AGM in Letterkenny next Wednesday and Donegal Deputy Charles Ward is urging teachers and SNAs to come out in large numbers to show their support.

Pre-registration for the AGM is required.

Deputy Ward says a strong message needs to be sent to the decision makers:

 

Chair of the Save Donegal Education Centre Committee says time is of the essence and while efforts are continuing, staff are all the while in limbo:

