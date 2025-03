Corrigan Park has been confirmed as the venue for Antrim’s Ulster football quarter-final with Armagh on April 12th.

The game had been fixed for Pairc Esler in Newry owing to the limited capacity of Corrigan Park, but Antrim insisted the game be played in Belfast.

Ulster GAA now say they have received satisfactory assurances from Antrim around hosting the fixture.

The game will throw in at half 12.