Darren Murphy leaves Finn Harps

Finn Harps First Team Manager Darren Murphy has left the club.

Harps confirmed the news in a short statement this evening.

Murphy departs the Ballybofey side with just one win from their opening six games, that was last weekends 5-0 beating of Bray Wanderers.

Murphy’s coaching staff of Kevin McHugh, Eamonn Curry and Tommy Canning will remain in place and will be in charge of Friday’s away game to Athlone Town.

Finn Harps Statement:

“Finn Harps FC can confirm that First team Manager Darren Murphy has departed the club.

The club’s Board of Directors wish to thank Darren for his commitment over the past two years and for his efforts in developing the pathway between the Finn Harps Academy and the First Team.

The current coaching staff of Kevin McHugh, Eamon Curry and Tommy Canning will take charge of the team until further notice.”