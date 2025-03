Three Donegal organisations have been awarded a combined €15,000 under grants for community climate engagement.

Spraoi agus Sport family centre in Carndonagh received the largest amount, €10,000, for their Biodiversity Action Championships project.

Barrack Hill Town Park and Greencastle Community Development were each awarded €2,500 for awareness-raising campaigns.

The funding is part of a national allocation of half a million euros, shared among 96 projects.