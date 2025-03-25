Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

Police in Derry are investigating a report of an assault that left a man with a broken jaw.

The incident occurred last Friday between 5pm and 7pm, near Craigavon Bridge and John Street, where an altercation took place between two men. It’s believed a third man intervened, knocking one of the original two unconscious.

By the time emergency services arrived, the third man had fled the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact the police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jack donaghey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward

25 March 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

25 March 2025
Sean Rooney
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tanaiste to raise the Pte. Sean Rooney case during Lebanon visit

25 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

jack donaghey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward

25 March 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

25 March 2025
Sean Rooney
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tanaiste to raise the Pte. Sean Rooney case during Lebanon visit

25 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Uisce Eireann carrying out mains repair works between Inver and Dunkineely

25 March 2025
claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal relating to fatal road tragedy in Gortahork

25 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube