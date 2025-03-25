Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

Police in Derry are investigating a report of an assault that left a man with a broken jaw.

The incident occurred last Friday between 5pm and 7pm, near Craigavon Bridge and John Street, where an altercation took place between two men. It’s believed a third man intervened, knocking one of the original two unconscious.

By the time emergency services arrived, the third man had fled the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact the police on 101.