Buncrana PP says SSPX Resistance group is operating against the unity of the Church

A Parish Priest in Buncrana says the SSPX Resistance group is operating against the unity of the Church.

The splinter organisation set up by Richard Williamson, a former Bishop who was twice excommunicated by the Vatican and was convicted of Holocaust denial in Germany in 2009 is believed to be currently operating in Derry.

Last week, Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown issued a warning about the group illicitly administering sacraments.

Fr Francis Bradley told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the work of the group undermines the good faith of people: