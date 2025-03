Donegal is among the most affordable locations in the country for first time buyers to purchase a house.

Longford is the most affordable location while Dun Laoghaire in Dublin is the most expensive.

Research by switcher.ie found it would take an average couple 21 years to save for a deposit for a home in Dun Laoghaire compared to 1 and a half years in Longford.

Other expensive areas include Wicklow, Kildare and Dublin City while Leitrim is also among the most affordable.