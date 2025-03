A clarification received by a councillor on the Regional Health Forum West Committee has revealed that waiting lists for occupational therapy in Donegal are twice as long as previously stated.

Last month, Cllr Declan Meehan was informed that 476 people were awaiting appointments.

However, a clarification issued on Monday shows the actual figure to be 1,037.

Cllr Meehan believes that recruitment issues are the underlying cause of the delay: