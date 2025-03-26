Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Joint Derry-Liverpool drug operation nets arrests and £80k seizure

Three people have been arrested and suspected drugs worth £80,000 have been seized in a joint operation by police in Derry and Liverpool.

The arrests were made after personnel from UK Border Force intercepted suspected Class A and Class B drugs, leading to coordinated searches in the two cities yesterday.

A 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on drug-related charges in Derry.

Both have since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was arrested by Merseyside Police after a search at a property uncovered 45 cannabis plants and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

He has released under investigation pending further enquiries.

